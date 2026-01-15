Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $23.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.14% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.62%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 28, 2026. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $469 million, indicating a 150.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $1.24 billion, representing changes of +7.41% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.13, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 7.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

