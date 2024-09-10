Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ended the recent trading session at $20.30, demonstrating a +0.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.52%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $206.5 million, indicating a 555.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $472 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.64% and +523.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Annaly Capital Management holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.59. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.63.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

