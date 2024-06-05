Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the latest trading day at $19.99, indicating a +1.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 0.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 9.72% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $318 million, up 1094.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $958 million, demonstrating changes of -8.39% and +960.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Annaly Capital Management possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.55 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.