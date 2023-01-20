Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 22.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

