Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.92, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.15% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $262 million, down 44.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These totals would mark changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.75.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

