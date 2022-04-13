Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.79, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $341 million, down 50.39% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.38% and -17.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.49.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

