Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.41, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $420.96 million, down 7.31% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9% and +31.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.15% higher within the past month. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.47.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

