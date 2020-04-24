Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $5.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 19.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.03%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.67% lower. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

