Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2020. On that day, NLY is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.24%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% higher within the past month. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.24, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.