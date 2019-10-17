Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.66, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.14% in that time.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.92, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.