Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $18.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330 million, up 18.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.09, so we one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.