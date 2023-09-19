Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $20.68, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 32.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.34, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

