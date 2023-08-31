Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.27, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330 million, up 18.71% from the prior-year quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.