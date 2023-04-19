Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183 million, down 68.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $956 million, which would represent changes of -31.99% and -34.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.69, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

