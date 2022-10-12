Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $16.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 34.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $366.62 million, up 1.13% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.68% and -0.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.22, so we one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.