Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $415.98 million, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +45.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher within the past month. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

