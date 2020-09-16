Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $345 million, up 126.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +13.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.92.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

