Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $9, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had 0% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NLY is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.04.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

