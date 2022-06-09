Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.65, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315 million, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.52% and -14.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.68.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.