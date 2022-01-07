Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.01, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $368.46 million, down 14.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.04, so we one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.