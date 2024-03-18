Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ending at $19.48, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.75%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $320 million, reflecting a 1544.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Annaly Capital Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.64 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

