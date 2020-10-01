Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.12, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $345 million, up 126.39% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +13.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.34, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

