Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Annaly Capital Management (NLY) standing at $20, reflecting a -0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 1.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 1.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $206.5 million, up 555.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $472 million, which would represent changes of -6.64% and +523.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.67, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

