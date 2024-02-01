Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.58% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 28.09% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $296 million, showing a 119.11% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Annaly Capital Management is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.6, so one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.