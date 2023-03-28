Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $18.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.63% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of -32.46% and -16.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.43% lower within the past month. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.72.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

