Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $18.68, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 36.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of -28.67% and -16.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.95, so we one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

