Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.89, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.