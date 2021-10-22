Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.69, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.05, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

