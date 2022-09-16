Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.04, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.06% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $366.62 million, up 1.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.9% and -0.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.89, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



