Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.59, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.06% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315 million, down 2.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of -15.52% and -14.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.85, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

