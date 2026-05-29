Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 5.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.12%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 1.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $488 million, up 78.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.05% and +69.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Annaly Capital Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.75.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 6.59 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust industry stood at 1.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.