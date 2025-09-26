Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.04, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 0.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.72, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $447 million, showing a 3235.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, signifying shifts of +7.04% and +463.37%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Annaly Capital Management is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.79 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.