Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $18.92, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.74%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 11.77% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 10.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $409 million, reflecting a 6441.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.56% and +545.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.16, so one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that NLY currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

