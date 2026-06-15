Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was up +1.09% at $22.24. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.48% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 1.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $488 million, up 78.62% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, indicating changes of +2.05% and +69.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.87.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust industry stood at 1.46 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 211, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.