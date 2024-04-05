Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ending at $19.23, denoting a +0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.09% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.65, marking a 19.75% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $320 million, indicating a 1544.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.64, so one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

