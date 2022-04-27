Annaly Capital Management Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.99 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.99 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.23 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.