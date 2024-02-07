Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$440.92 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$918.34 million, or -$1.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$440.92 Mln. vs. -$918.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.88 vs. -$1.96 last year.

