Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.84 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.54 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $423.54 Mln. vs. $373.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29

