Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):

-Earnings: $1.21 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.25 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q4 vs. -$1.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $373.65 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $1.04 billion in Q4 vs. $0.86 billion in the same period last year.

