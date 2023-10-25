News & Insights

Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q3 Loss Climbs

October 25, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$569.08 million, or -$1.21 per share. This compares with -$273.98 million, or -$0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$569.08 Mln. vs. -$273.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.21 vs. -$0.70 last year.

