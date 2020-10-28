Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):

-Earnings: $1.02 billion in Q3 vs. -$747.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.70 in Q3 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $446.81 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.