Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131.3 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $839.8 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $131.3 Mln. vs. $839.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.