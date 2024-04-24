Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):

Earnings: $425.83 million in Q1 vs. -$876.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.85 in Q1 vs. -$1.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.90 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.64 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.