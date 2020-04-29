Annaly Capital Management Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):

-Earnings: -$3.64 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.85 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.57 in Q1 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294.71 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share

