Annaly Capital Management Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $791.31 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $24.81 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1957.8% to $275.75 million from $13.40 million last year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $791.31 Mln. vs. $24.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $275.75 Mln vs. $13.40 Mln last year.

