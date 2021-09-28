Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.9, the dividend yield is 9.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $8.9, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 28.61% increase over the 52 week low of $6.92.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .23%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nly Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 15.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.