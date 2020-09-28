Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.28, the dividend yield is 12.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $7.28, representing a -30.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.50 and a 107.41% increase over the 52 week low of $3.51.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.5%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 21.3% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 18.33%.

