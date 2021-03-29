Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $8.97, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.02 and a 134.2% increase over the 52 week low of $3.83.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.69. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.91%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 39.49% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 17.18%.

