Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.22, the dividend yield is 9.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $9.22, representing a -4.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 47.28% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (NLY)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NLY)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 18.2% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 16.32%.

