Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.24, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $8.24, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 7.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.95%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nly Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTHI with an increase of 3.38% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 14.19%.

