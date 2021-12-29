Dividends
NLY

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.24, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLY was $8.24, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 7.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.67.

NLY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports NLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.95%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nly Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NLY as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
  • VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
  • First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
  • First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
  • Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTHI with an increase of 3.38% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NLY at 14.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLY
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular